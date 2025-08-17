PMK founder S Ramadoss firm on conducting general council meet

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has reiterated that the general council meeting convened by him will be conducted as planned and debunked talks of cancellation of the meeting, terming them as rumours.

In a statement, the senior leader, who is in a power struggle with his son Anbumani Ramadoss, said that some miscreants are spreading rumours saying the meeting has been called off. “As per the plan, a special general council meeting will be held in Puducherry on Sunday. Cadre should participate in the meeting without fail,” he said.

On August 9, Anbumani had conducted a parallel General Council meeting. Members passed a resolution in the meeting to extend the tenure of Anbumani as party president by one year. However, Ramadoss brushed it aside, saying that the meeting was illegal and declared that the GC meeting under his leadership would be conducted.

Ramadoss’s PA files police complaint over life threat

Meanwhile, P Swaminathan, secretary to Ramadoss, filed a police complaint against Anbumani Ramadoss and his wife, Sowmiya Anbumani.

In a complaint to the DGP, Swaminathan said that two unknown persons issued life threats to his family when he was having tea at Palavakkam Beach on Friday. He alleged that the persons threatened him not to assist Ramadoss, “if he is interested in the life of his wife and son.”

He alleged that the unknown persons claimed to him that Anbumani and Sowmiya sent them. Swaminathan requested the DGP to file an FIR against Anbumani, Sowmiya and unknown persons.