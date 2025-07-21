PM Modi, Rahul talk to CM Stalin over phone, inquire about health

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Chief Minister M K Stalin over phone and inquired about his health. A release issued by the state government said that PM Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi, actors Rajini Kanath, Kamal Haasan and leaders of alliance parties contacted Stalin over phone and inquired about his health.

Stalin was admitted to the Apollo hospitals in the city on Monday afternoon following mild 'giddiness' during his routine morning walk.

Docs prescribe three days rest for CM Stalin

Meanwhile, doctors have advised three days rest for the CM and prescribed a few other tests for evaluation. A release issued by Apollo hospital late Monday night said that the Chief Minister is expected to continue discharging his duties in official capacity from the hospital during his stay, suggesting an extended period of stay beyond Monday.