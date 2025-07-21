Doctors advise CM Stalin 3-day rest after suffering mild giddiness, clear him fit to discharge duties from hospital

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Monday admitted to Apollo hospital in the city following mild 'giddiness' during his routine morning walk.

A statement released by Dr Anil BG, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals said, “Honourable Chief Minister M K Stalin had mild giddiness during his routine morning walk. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, for evaluation of his symptoms, and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done.”

The doctors treating the CM said in a statement that he has been advised to rest for three more days and prescribed a few other tests for evaluation. "He is expected to continue discharging his duties in official capacity from the hospital during his stay," the hospital clarified.

CM will return home soon, says Duraimurugan

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, his mother and Chief Minister’s wife Durga, daughter Senthamarai and Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan and Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital. Talking to media persons while exiting the hospital, Duraimurugan said, “He (Chief Minister) is fine. He could return home any moment, even today itself.” Before his hospitalisation, Chief Minister Stalin hosted Anwar Raja, who quit the AIADMK and formally joined the DMK. Stalin also engaged a delegation of CPM leaders led by its state secretary P Shanmugam who called on the DMK president at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

Chief Minister Stalin was scheduled to leave the city for Tirupur for a two-day tour. Confirming the indefinite postponement of the visit, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page, said, “All the events of the Chief Minister scheduled to be held in Tirupur have been postponed indefinitely.”

Stalin was scheduled to attend various events in Tirupur for two days from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Durga Stalin's Monday book release function went on as usual, which was a confirmation of the CM’s good health condition.