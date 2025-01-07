Please don't come to the Assembly again: Kanimozhi tells Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Vehemently criticising Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for walking out of the State Assembly on Monday even before reading his customary address, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi asked him not to attend future assembly sessions.

Participating in a protest at Saidapet condemning Ravi's actions, the Thoothukudi MP, as quoted by Thanthi TV, said the Governor was making up reasons like how children playing truant from school. He could have written a leave letter instead of coming to the Assembly and creating chaos, she quipped. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi and MP Dayanidhi Maran too attended the protest.

On Monday, the Governor had walked out in protest over the national anthem not being sung at the start of the first Assembly session this year, terming it as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem by the ruling DMK. Referring to his allegation, Kanimozhi asked what was the connection between the Governor, the country's freedom, and the national anthem.

The DMK leader further said, "We are not at the place where you (Governor Ravi) are giving lessons."

Chief Minister MK Stalin too had rebuked the Governor, calling his actions childish and not becoming of the gubernatorial post he held.

Earlier today, the ruling party announced protests at district capitals in condemnation of the Governor's actions and also launched a poster campaign with the hashtag #GetOutRavi across Chennai city.