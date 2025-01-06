TN Assembly 2025: DMK’s allies slam walkout, say Raj Bhavan acting against State’s interests

CHENNAI: The DMK's allies came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for repeating his act of boycotting the Assembly proceedings on Monday.

Leaders of Congress, VCK, MDMK and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan toed the same line, flaying the Governor for his acts against the interest of the State and attempting to run a parallel government to pose a challenge to the elected government.

TNCC president and floor leader of the party Selvaperunthagai said that the Governor is acting against the interests of the State and has been trying to run a parallel government against the elected government. "Governor Ravi is least concerned about the welfare of the people of the State, and each and every one of his acts is against the interest of the State. He is trying to bring in the National Education Policy," said Selvaperunthagai after staging a walkout from the Assembly condemning the Governor's action.

He slammed the Governor for not cooperating with the State government to appoint vice-chancellors in the universities and said it affects the functioning of the universities. This led to untoward incidents like the Anna University sexual assault case as a chain of command in the administration of the education institutions is disturbed, he added.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that the Governor is continuing to cause trouble for the ruling party as he wants to remain an active political force in the State. "The Governor's speech is boycotted by himself. The reason he gave to justify his act is quite surprising. It is condemnable and shocking," said Thiruma and added that the Governor insisting on changing the tradition of the TN Assembly that plays the Tamil Anthem at the beginning of the session, culminating with the National Anthem, is unacceptable.

Governors in the non-BJP ruling states are posing challenges to the respective State governments, and it was the task given to them, alleged the TNCC chief. Ravi is carrying out the assignment given to him, he said and expressed disappointment at the opposition parties exploiting the issue for their political gains.

MDMK leader Vaiko joined the issue and called the Governor's act as a "premeditated one'. He came pre-planned to avoid delivering the speech prepared by the State government in the Assembly and executed his plan, he said. "I strongly condemn Governor RN Ravi for insulting the TN Assembly and continuing to hammer the people elected to rule the State. Besides, he has acted like a political party leader and continues spreading misinformation against the State government. It is unsuitable to the constitutional post he is holding," said Vaiko in a statement.

Velmurugan said that the Governor is equally responsible on par with the State government over the Anna University sexual assault case, citing Raj Bhavan raising issues over V-C appointments. He also condemned the Governor for boycotting the Assembly proceedings.





