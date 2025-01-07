GetOutRavi: DMK targets Governor and AIADMK in poster campaign across Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the Raj Bhavan versus State government face-off after Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address on Monday, the DMK’s Chennai West wing has launched a poster campaign across the city attacking the governor and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, said a Thanthi TV report.

The AIADMK chief had led his party MLAs to the House wearing badges that read 'Yaar Antha Sir?' (Who is that Sir?), a reference to the recent Anna University sexual assault case, after which they were evicted from the House.

The posters, featuring the faces of Ravi and Palaniswami, are accompanied by the hashtag #GetOutRavi. A slogan on the posters loosely translates to: “The governor who violates, and the AIADMK-BJP secret alliance that will save him.”

The DMK has also announced protests condemning the Governor's actions at the district capitals at 10 am today, the report added.

In a statement released by DMK's organising secretary RS Bharathi, he said, “The AIADMK-BJP secret alliance is playing tricks to protect the governor, who is acting as an agent of the Central government, and to divert the anger of the people of Tamil Nadu against the Central government.”

The Governor had walked out in protest over the national anthem not being sung at the start of the first Assembly session this year, terming it as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem by the ruling DMK. As per tradition, the state song Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is sung when the House meets and the national anthem at the end.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on the other hand dubbed Ravi's behaviour 'childish' and accused him of continuously insulting the people of the state, the elected government and the Assembly as well, adding that it was unbecoming to the post he holds.

