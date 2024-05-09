Plea before Madras High Court seeks food, water for strays

CHENNAI: A litigant knocked on the doors of the Madras High Court seeking direction to provide food and water to the stray animals, considering the soaring temperature this summer.

The public interest litigation was moved by VE Shiva, founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, claiming that soaring temperature becomes a problem not only for human health but also for stray animals struggling to find water and food.

The petitioner is seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department to take necessary steps to provide food to stray dogs, cats and other animals during this summer and set up water stations in various locations across the State for the benefit of stray animals.

It was also submitted to direct the State to collaborate with animal welfare organisations and local bodies to protect stray animals from the soaring temperature.