Spate of dog bite incidents: Pomeranian attacks 10-month old child in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 10-month-old child was bitten by a Canadian citizen's Pomeranian dog in the OMR area of Chengalpattu district on Saturday.

Krish, a 35-year-old software engineer, had taken his 10-month-old baby boy to the park in their apartment complex. Meanwhile, a Canadian resident Velayutham was also out on a walk with his Pomeranian dog on a leash. When the latter playfully shouted "baby, baby", his dog became agitated and ferociously stared at the baby, who then started crying. The dog then bit the baby's right hand. When Krish, the infant's father, questioned the dog's owner Velayutham, he claimed that the dog was just playing with the baby. He stated that the dog was vaccinated but refused to show the certificate.

Krish then took the infant to a private hospital on OMR road, where doctors who examined the baby informed that the baby needed to get vaccinated for the dog bite.

Krish filed a case against Velayutham at Thalambur Police Station.

The police registered it in the CSR (community service register) and investigated Velayutham.

Meanwhile, the dog has to be evacuated within two days from the apartment.