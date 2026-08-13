PIL filed against Tasmac's online liquor booking order

Balu noted in his plea that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced on May 12, 2026, that 717 Tasmac shops located near schools, temples and other public places would be closed.

However, he alleged that several such shops continued to operate and that authorities were attempting to open more shops rather than implement the announced closures.

The petitioner said the Tasmac managing director issued a circular on July 7 launching an online liquor booking portal and prescribing standard operating procedures without any public announcement.

He contended that the scheme was illegal, arbitrary, unjust and contrary to Article 47 of the Constitution. He sought to quash the scheme or declare it illegal and unconstitutional.