PIL filed against Tasmac's online liquor booking order

CHENNAI: Advocate K Balu, president of the Advocates' Forum for Social Justice, filed a Public Interest Litigation before the Madras High Court challenging Tasmac's online pre-booking scheme introduced for liquor sales.
Balu noted in his plea that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced on May 12, 2026, that 717 Tasmac shops located near schools, temples and other public places would be closed.
However, he alleged that several such shops continued to operate and that authorities were attempting to open more shops rather than implement the announced closures.
The petitioner said the Tasmac managing director issued a circular on July 7 launching an online liquor booking portal and prescribing standard operating procedures without any public announcement.
He contended that the scheme was illegal, arbitrary, unjust and contrary to Article 47 of the Constitution. He sought to quash the scheme or declare it illegal and unconstitutional.
Balu further alleged that while Tasmac claimed that only persons aged 21 and above could register on the portal, but the website did not add any further age verification after a user declared that they were above 21.
This, he said, could allow underage persons to use another individual's account to order and purchase liquor, making enforcement difficult.
He also contended that the online pre-booking system would promote liquor sales rather than restrict alcohol consumption and would be detrimental to public welfare.
He questioned the State government's priority in providing high-speed digital infrastructure for liquor sales when citizens, particularly women and senior citizens, continued to wait in long queues at fair price shops and government hospitals without comparable digital facilities.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.