No online liquor sales, only digital booking, clarifies TN Minister Vignesh

Clarifying the government's position amid speculation, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh said reports claiming that liquor would be sold or delivered online were completely misleading. He stressed that consumers could only make payments digitally and would still have to visit the selected Tasmac outlet in person to collect their purchase using the payment receipt.

"There is no online sale or home delivery of liquor. The new system only enables digital payment," the minister told reporters at Secretariat, urging people not to misinterpret the initiative.

Vignesh said the platform would allow customers to check the availability of liquor brands at individual Tasmac outlets before making a purchase, thereby bringing greater transparency to the State-run retail network.

He said the move would also help eliminate irregularities, including the long-standing practice of collecting an additional Rs 10 from customers over the billed amount. "The online payment facility will reduce opportunities for such malpractices besides easing the workload of Tasmac employees," he said.

On complaints regarding Tasmac outlets causing inconvenience to the public, he said the government had begun reviewing such shops on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and would relocate them wherever required.