Petrol bomb attack near leader Muthuramalinga Thevar’s memorial in Tirunelveli, 2 arrested

Why was the petrol bomb allegedly thrown?

Police said the two accused were being monitored after being included in the rowdy list.

The investigation also revealed a dispute over government-owned land located between the houses of the two communities. While the land can be used by both communities, individuals do not have ownership rights over it.

One group had taken steps to construct a roof at the site, while another group objected and lodged a complaint with Thachanallur police. Following the complaint, the work was temporarily stopped.

Police said the petrol bomb incident may have occurred following anger among members of the community over the dispute.