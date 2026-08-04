Trio held for hurling petrol bomb at history sheeter's house in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police arrested three men on Tuesday for hurling crude petrol bombs at a history sheeter's house in Periamet.
The arrested persons were identified as Dyson (26), Jeevish (26), and Aalavandhan (25). Investigators said the trio targeted the house of Vijayanarayanan (35), a history-sheeter who is facing trial in a murder case. Vijayanarayanan was not at home when the attack took place, and his sister, who was inside the house, escaped unhurt, the police said.
The accused came in motorcycles and hurled the petrol bombs and fled. Panicked residents rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Police apprehended the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was carried out to avenge the murder of a friend of the accused persons, who was allegedly killed by Vijayanarayanan in Vepery in 2024. The police have registered a case and remanded the three accused in judicial custody.