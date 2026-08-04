Chennai: Petrol bombs hurled at woman's house in Periamet; police launch hunt for suspects

CHENNAI: Police have launched an investigation after unidentified persons allegedly hurled petrol bombs in front of a woman's house on Periamet High Road in Chennai on Monday night, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred at around 8 pm near Nehru Park on Periamet High Road. Three unidentified persons are said to have arrived near the residence on a motorcycle before throwing three petrol bombs in quick succession at the front of the house.
The three petrol bombs exploded immediately after being hurled, causing flames to erupt in front of the residence. The loud explosions startled the woman, who was inside the house at the time. She rushed out in panic after hearing the blasts.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the explosions created panic among residents in the locality, with several people gathering at the spot after hearing the noise.
After carrying out the attack, the three unidentified individuals fled the area on the motorcycle before anyone could stop them.
Following information about the incident, personnel from the Periamet police station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The area was inspected, and evidence from the scene was collected as part of the investigation.
Police are examining various angles to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Investigators are also verifying whether the house or its occupants had received any prior threats.
As part of the investigation, police have begun analysing footage from surveillance cameras installed in and around Periamet High Road and nearby streets to trace the identity of the suspects and the route taken by them after the attack.
Officials said efforts are under way to identify and apprehend the three persons involved. Further investigation is in progress to determine the circumstances that led to the petrol bomb attack and whether the incident was targeted or linked to any personal enmity.