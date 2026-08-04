Chennai: Petrol bombs hurled at woman's house in Periamet; police launch hunt for suspects

Three petrol bombs explode

The three petrol bombs exploded immediately after being hurled, causing flames to erupt in front of the residence. The loud explosions startled the woman, who was inside the house at the time. She rushed out in panic after hearing the blasts.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the explosions created panic among residents in the locality, with several people gathering at the spot after hearing the noise.

After carrying out the attack, the three unidentified individuals fled the area on the motorcycle before anyone could stop them.