People 'swoon' over CM Vijay in Madurai

From the moment Vijay landed at Madurai airport until he left the city after visiting the Gandhi Memorial Museum and the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the mood was celebratory. But the tightly controlled arrangements, long waits in the heat and restricted media access offered a less celebratory side to the high-profile visit.

Party cadres had reportedly been kept inside barricaded areas for nearly three hours, with inadequate access to water. Around 10 people reportedly fainted during Vijay’s visit to the Rajaji Hospital and were taken for treatment by police personnel. Another four people who had gathered to see the Chief Minister reportedly fainted from the heat and were treated by medical personnel.

Yet for those who managed to catch a glimpse of Vijay, the wait seemed worthwhile.

At the Gandhi Memorial Museum, Vijay viewed artefacts, personal belongings and historical documents associated with Mahatma Gandhi. After inaugurating the renovated museum, refurbished at a cost of Rs 10.25 crore by the Heritage wing of the Public Works Department, and garlanding Gandhi’s statue, he wrote in the visitors’ book: “Very happy to have visited this holy place.”

The mood turned more exuberant at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, where crowds packed the Chithirai Streets. Vijay entered through the Potramarai Kulam, got down near the Amman Sannathi on East Chithirai Street and walked towards the temple, folding his hands as he acknowledged people gathered on either side.