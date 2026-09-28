10 things to know about Tamil Nadu's Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme

4. Annual allocation: The state government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for implementing the scheme.

5. Rings ready: As many as 1.28 lakh gold rings have already been procured for the scheme.

6. Unique identification: Each ring will carry a unique serial number and will be distributed in tamper-proof packaging.

7. Scheme implementation: The scheme will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in areas falling under the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for October 6.