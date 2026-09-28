Tamil Nadu

10 things to know about Tamil Nadu's Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to launch Thaai Maman Thanga Mothiram Thittam scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on September 28
Thaimaaman gold ring scheme to launch on September 28
CM VijayDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the Tamil Nadu government’s Thaai Maman Thanga Mothiram Thittam scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai today (September 28).

1. One-gram ring: Every eligible newborn will receive a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.

2. Eligibility: Mothers of newborns must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu to be eligible for the scheme.

3. First beneficiaries: The Chief Minister is scheduled to present gold rings to 25 newborns at the launch programme.

Thaimaaman gold ring scheme to launch on September 28
CM Vijay to visit Meenakshi Amman Temple on September 28 after launching TNTM scheme in Madurai

4. Annual allocation: The state government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for implementing the scheme.

5. Rings ready: As many as 1.28 lakh gold rings have already been procured for the scheme.

6. Unique identification: Each ring will carry a unique serial number and will be distributed in tamper-proof packaging.

7. Scheme implementation: The scheme will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in areas falling under the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for October 6.

8. Eligible beneficiaries: They should be registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and have a Reproductive and Child Health ID.

9. Supply of rings: Joyalukkas and Kalyan Jewellers are making the gold ring procurement order in a 70:30 ratio.

10. Family benefit: The scheme aims to provide the gold ring to newborns as part of the government’s initiative for families delivering in government hospitals

(With inputs from the bureau)

CM Vijay
Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam
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