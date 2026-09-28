10 things to know about Tamil Nadu's Thai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the Tamil Nadu government’s Thaai Maman Thanga Mothiram Thittam scheme at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai today (September 28).
1. One-gram ring: Every eligible newborn will receive a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.
2. Eligibility: Mothers of newborns must be permanent residents of Tamil Nadu to be eligible for the scheme.
3. First beneficiaries: The Chief Minister is scheduled to present gold rings to 25 newborns at the launch programme.
4. Annual allocation: The state government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for implementing the scheme.
5. Rings ready: As many as 1.28 lakh gold rings have already been procured for the scheme.
6. Unique identification: Each ring will carry a unique serial number and will be distributed in tamper-proof packaging.
7. Scheme implementation: The scheme will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in areas falling under the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for October 6.
8. Eligible beneficiaries: They should be registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and have a Reproductive and Child Health ID.
9. Supply of rings: Joyalukkas and Kalyan Jewellers are making the gold ring procurement order in a 70:30 ratio.
10. Family benefit: The scheme aims to provide the gold ring to newborns as part of the government’s initiative for families delivering in government hospitals
(With inputs from the bureau)