CM Vijay recalls Karur tragedy, pays tribute to victims

CHENNAI: TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday remembered those who lost their lives in the Karur tragedy a year ago, describing the incident as an unhealed wound that continues to cause pain to the people of Karur and Tamil Nadu.
In a message marking the first anniversary of the September 27, 2025 tragedy, Vijay said the day remained one of the most painful in his life and in the lives of the people of Karur.
“Last year, on this very day, September 27, 2025, a painful incident occurred that remains an unhealed wound in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur brethren and in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu family,” he said in a social media post.
Vijay said the tragedy had left him, the people of Karur and TVK members carrying an indescribable sense of grief over the loss of their loved ones.
He called for solidarity with the bereaved, saying those mourning their loved ones should support and comfort one another and remain a source of strength in their time of grief. “We will be our own source of solace, support and strength,” Vijay said.
Paying tribute to those who died, he said their memories would remain alive in the hearts of their loved ones. “My heartfelt homage to all those who live on in our memories,” he said.
The Karur crowd crush occurred during a TVK rally at Velusamypuram on September 27, 2025. The tragedy claimed 42 lives and left more than 100 people injured.