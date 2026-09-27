CM Vijay recalls Karur tragedy, pays tribute to victims

In a message marking the first anniversary of the September 27, 2025 tragedy, Vijay said the day remained one of the most painful in his life and in the lives of the people of Karur.

“Last year, on this very day, September 27, 2025, a painful incident occurred that remains an unhealed wound in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur brethren and in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu family,” he said in a social media post.

Vijay said the tragedy had left him, the people of Karur and TVK members carrying an indescribable sense of grief over the loss of their loved ones.