Parandur airport key to TN’s development, says Minister Thennarasu ahead of Vijay's meeting with protesters

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Hours before TVK founder-leader Vijay is set to meet the villagers who have been protesting for more than 900 days against the move to set up a greenfield airport in Parandur, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday put up a spirited defence of the project, stating that the new airport was required not just for ease of flying but for the State’s development and increase employment opportunities.

When asked about Vijay’s visit to Parandur to meet the protesters, Thennarasu told the press in Virudhunagar that any political leader was free to meet the villagers. If they bring the people’s grievances to its attention, the government would certainly initiate steps to redress them, he assured.

Making a case for the second airport for Chennai, Thennarasu noted how airports in other major cities in India were much bigger than the one here. For instance, he said, the Delhi airport is spread across 5,100 acres, while the one in Hyderabad has 5,500 acres and Bengaluru is 4,000 acres. In contrast, Chennai airport is much smaller at 1,000 acres, he said.

The government is acquiring land because Parandur airport is definitely something that is needed for Tamil Nadu’s development, he said.

“Like how the vision to set up Tidel Park spurred the growth of information technology sector in Tamil Nadu, Parandur airport will help revolutionise economic growth in the future. More than catering to air passengers, it is required to increase employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“Considering the future, the DMK government has been improving the infrastructure because the economic and other developments of a State is dependent on the infrastructure,” the minister added.

To ensure that the people there are not affected, the government is taking steps to rehabilitate them. Also, an expert panel is studying how to limit the damage to the waterbodies in Parandur, he said.