TVK chief Vijay to meet anti-Parandur protestors at wedding hall on Jan 20

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay will meet the protestors who have been agitating against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport at a wedding hall on January 20

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the meeting will take place around 1 pm inside a wedding hall in Parandur. However, a Thanthi TV report added, Vijay wanted the event to be held at an open ground and not a closed space like the wedding hall.

It may be noted that the party had initially planned to hold the meeting at the Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram. However, the restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police and overnight rains reportedly forced the change of venue.

Meanwhile, senior leaders have instructed officials and volunteers from outside other districts not to come to Parandur to attend the meeting. Reports said Vijay has imposed the strict control to reduce the crowd at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, party sources told DT Next that the police have imposed several stringent conditions on Vijay's visit, including the attendance and duration of the event where the TVK chief will interact with local residents who have been staging agitations against the proposed airport.

The proposed Parandur greenfield airport has been a contentious issue, with local residents and farmers expressing concerns over the potential environmental and social impacts of the project. The agitations against it crossed 900 days on January 10, and the villagers have vowed to continue it till the project is scrapped.

(With Bureau Inputs)