Parandur: AAI said runway not feasible, says Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: It was not just the public opposition that prompted the TVK-led State government to shelve the proposed greenfield at Parandur. The Airport Authority of India said the site was unsuitable for runway construction because of its large network of water bodies, Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Tuesday.
"When we consulted Airport Authority of India officials, they informed us that constructing a runway would not be feasible because the area has nearly 800 to 900 acres of waterbodies. We accepted that assessment and decided to identify an alternative site," said the minister while interacting with the students at a private college in Coimbatore.
" I met the protesters. The entire region is an agricultural belt. Nearly 90 per cent of the land comprises waterbodies and cultivated fields… When it comes to environment and growth, the TVK government's first priority is the environment.
We have to protect nature. Development cannot come at the cost of destroying the environment," Nirmalkumar said.
Reiterating that the government was committed to balanced development, Nirmalkumar said there was adequate land available around Chennai for the proposed airport without disturbing ecologically sensitive areas.
"We are not against growth. We will pursue development while safeguarding the environment, " he said.
The comment officially confirmed DT Next's exclusive report published on June 26, which, based on extensive reporting in Ekanapuram and neighbouring villages and interactions with senior officials, had revealed that the government had decided against proceeding with the airport project and had begun scouting for an alternative location.
He added that Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore would be pursued after the ongoing Chennai Metro expansion in coordination with the Centre.
The minister said the government would continue to focus on transparent governance, employment generation and public welfare. Vacancies in government departments would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, while private investment would be encouraged to create jobs for the youth.
On the energy front, he said the immediate priority was to strengthen the existing power infrastructure before expanding generation capacity with private sector participation.