Parandur: AAI said runway not feasible, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Reiterating that the government was committed to balanced development, Nirmalkumar said there was adequate land available around Chennai for the proposed airport without disturbing ecologically sensitive areas.

"We are not against growth. We will pursue development while safeguarding the environment, " he said.

The comment officially confirmed DT Next's exclusive report published on June 26, which, based on extensive reporting in Ekanapuram and neighbouring villages and interactions with senior officials, had revealed that the government had decided against proceeding with the airport project and had begun scouting for an alternative location.

He added that Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore would be pursued after the ongoing Chennai Metro expansion in coordination with the Centre.

The minister said the government would continue to focus on transparent governance, employment generation and public welfare. Vacancies in government departments would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, while private investment would be encouraged to create jobs for the youth.

On the energy front, he said the immediate priority was to strengthen the existing power infrastructure before expanding generation capacity with private sector participation.