Palani temple land row: Panel to examine accused registrar's past deeds

The committee has been asked to scrutinise all registrations made during the specified period, with particular focus on whether any documents were registered in violation of Section 22A of the Registration Act, which prohibits the registration of certain categories of properties.

"The committee shall conduct a special audit of all documents registered during the period, ascertain whether there were violations of Section 22A of the Registration Act, assess any loss caused, and submit its report within three days," the department said in its order.

The audit is also expected to quantify any financial or administrative loss allegedly caused during Justin Manikandan's tenure and recommend appropriate follow-up action based on its findings.