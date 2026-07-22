Palani land row: AIADMK to protest on Saturday

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the registration of trust land worth around Rs 100 crore in favour of private individuals had triggered widespread outrage among devotees.

He said concerns over lands belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Trust had been raised since the previous DMK regime and noted that a case relating to the temple land is already pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Palaniswami further said the government itself had acknowledged that three key accused in the alleged land fraud were absconding and were being searched for by the police. This, he said, had cast doubts over the government's handling of the issue.