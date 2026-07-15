Oversight or court order? Ministers divided on Palani temple land registeration row

CHENNAI: The State government's defence of the controversial registration of a parcel of land belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple came under scrutiny on Tuesday after two ministers, appearing together before the media, offered differing explanations on the circumstances that led to the transaction.
While Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh said the registration took place because the sub-registrar, who had recently assumed additional charge, was unaware of the land's disputed status, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration D Logesh Tamilselvan said the official had informed him that the document was registered only after taking note of the Madras High Court's observations in the case.
The differing versions assume significance as the registration has triggered a political storm, with allegations that temple land, estimated by the government at Rs 120 crore, was registered in favour of private parties for about Rs 2 crore.
Addressing a joint press conference at the Secretariat, Ramesh rejected allegations that the purchaser was his relative, describing them as politically motivated and stating that he had lodged a police complaint against those making the claim.
He said the HR&CE Department had repeatedly written to the Registration Department instructing that the property should not be registered. According to him, an earlier attempt to register the land in March was declined by the Registration Department, following which the prospective purchasers approached the Madras High Court. The court, he said, observed that the registration could be considered if the documents were otherwise in order.
Ramesh further said the regular sub-registrar was on leave when the document was presented again and that the officer holding additional charge from July 6 was unaware of the previous correspondence between the two departments. As a result, the registration was completed, he said.
However, Logesh offered a different account, saying the sub-registrar had informed him that the registration was carried out after examining the High Court's directions. He acknowledged that a lapse had occurred, said the registration has since been kept in abeyance, and confirmed that the sub-registrar had been placed under suspension.
The minister added that action would also be initiated against any higher officials found responsible and that a higher-level inquiry would be ordered with the approval of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, if warranted.
Ramesh maintained that the government would take all necessary legal steps to restore the property and reiterated that the administration would not allow temple lands to be alienated in violation of the law.