Oversight or court order? Ministers divided on Palani temple land registeration row

While Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh said the registration took place because the sub-registrar, who had recently assumed additional charge, was unaware of the land's disputed status, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration D Logesh Tamilselvan said the official had informed him that the document was registered only after taking note of the Madras High Court's observations in the case.

The differing versions assume significance as the registration has triggered a political storm, with allegations that temple land, estimated by the government at Rs 120 crore, was registered in favour of private parties for about Rs 2 crore.