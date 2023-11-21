Over 200 bonded labourers rescued in TN since January

CHENNAI: More than 200 bonded labourers, including children, have been rescued from various industries across the state since January this year. It was the outcome of the coordinated efforts of the labour department along with the other law enforcing agencies.

According to officials, as many as 205 bonded labourers have been rescued from surprise checks carried out in agriculture, goat and duck rearing, brick kilns, cable work and jewellery making units.

Among the rescued bonded labourers, 130 were rescued from bag stitching and jewellery making units in Chennai. The remaining bonded labourers have been rescued from nine other districts, including Chengalpattu, Trichy, Krishnagiri.

Majority of the labourers were aged between 10 to 18 years and they were hailing from poor families in remote villages in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, said a senior official.

"The raids were carried out simultaneously following a direction from the headquarters. The raid focused on particular industries and region wise. While the raids in Thanjavur and neighbouring districts would focus on goat and duck rearing. In Chennai, the focus is on bag stitching and jewel making units where the bonded labour system is rampant, " added the official.

Similarly, the labour departments are bringing sugarcane cutting, tree cutting and industries like fish net making in Karur districts under its radar. "We have also conducted raids based on specific information, " said an official in the western region.