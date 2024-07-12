Begin typing your search...

Orange alert for rains in several Tamil Nadu districts for next 3 hours

Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur are among 3 districts which might receive moderate rain

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 July 2024 5:18 PM GMT
Orange alert for rains in several Tamil Nadu districts for next 3 hours
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning over several places in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours (upto 1 am) on Friday night.

Meanwhile, isolated places in the following districts are highly likely to receive showers: Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read:Chennai sees heavy rains, strong winds on Friday evening

According to the RMC, the rain spells might cause water logging and slippery roads in some areas as well as minor damage in unsecured structures. Traffic may be affected, too, it added.

Meanwhile, Chennai city and its suburbs witnessed heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds on late Friday evening.

Regional Meteorological CentreRMCorange alertRainsdownpourRains in TNTN rains
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick