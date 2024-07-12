Orange alert for rains in several Tamil Nadu districts for next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning over several places in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours (upto 1 am) on Friday night.

Meanwhile, isolated places in the following districts are highly likely to receive showers: Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the RMC, the rain spells might cause water logging and slippery roads in some areas as well as minor damage in unsecured structures. Traffic may be affected, too, it added.

Meanwhile, Chennai city and its suburbs witnessed heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds on late Friday evening.