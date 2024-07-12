Chennai sees heavy rains, strong winds on Friday evening

CHENNAI: The city witnessed heavy downpour with strong winds on late Friday evening.

Places in Chennai and its suburbs like Egmore, Chennai Central, Nungambakkam, Guindy, Kodambakkam, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, Kasimedu, Poonamallee, Chromepet, and Maduravoyal received showers.

The weather department had forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning due to a change in the speed of wind, at a few places in Tamil Nadu from today (July 12) till July 18.