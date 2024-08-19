Online counselling for MBBS candidate to begin on Aug 21; admissions to be held for 36 govt medical colleges in TN

CHENNAI: The online counselling for MBBS candidates will begin on August 21 at 10 am, while the direct counselling will be held for sports quota candidates, 7.5 percent preferential government quota, ex-servicemen service quota and persons with disabilities on August 22-23 at Tamil Nadu Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar.

The admissions will be held for 36 government medical colleges in the State, one ESI medical college, 22 private medical colleges, four self financed medical colleges, and four universities.

Health minister said that the government has requested for seven new medical colleges in the State. If the approval is granted by the Union Government, they will be started by next year, he added.