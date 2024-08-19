Begin typing your search...

    Online counselling for MBBS candidate to begin on Aug 21; admissions to be held for 36 govt medical colleges in TN

    The admissions will be held for 36 government medical colleges in the State, one ESI medical college, 22 private medical colleges, four self financed medical colleges, and four universities.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Aug 2024 7:55 AM GMT
    Online counselling for MBBS candidate to begin on Aug 21; admissions to be held for 36 govt medical colleges in TN
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The online counselling for MBBS candidates will begin on August 21 at 10 am, while the direct counselling will be held for sports quota candidates, 7.5 percent preferential government quota, ex-servicemen service quota and persons with disabilities on August 22-23 at Tamil Nadu Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar.

    Also Read: TN announces MBBS/BDS rank list; check details here

    The admissions will be held for 36 government medical colleges in the State, one ESI medical college, 22 private medical colleges, four self financed medical colleges, and four universities.

    Also Read: Medical and dental courses applications increase this year in TN

    Health minister said that the government has requested for seven new medical colleges in the State. If the approval is granted by the Union Government, they will be started by next year, he added.

    Online counsellingMBBS Rank ListTN medical colleges
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick