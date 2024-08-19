Medical and dental courses applications increase this year in TN

CHENNAI: The applications to medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu has increased this year.

A total of 43,063 students applications were received for MBBS and BDS courses, which is about 2,721 applications more than last year when about 40,912 applications were received.

Of the total 29,429 applications have been received under the government quota, 28,819 applications are eligible.

A total of 10,704 applications have been received from male candidates and 18,115 applications have been received from female candidates.

The applications have also increased for the 7.5 percent government quota this year. The applications have increased to 3,733 applications this year from 3,042 in 2023, under the 7.5 percent government school students quota in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 3,683 applications are eligible, including 1,041 boys and 2,642 girls.

Under the sports quota 343 applications have been received, 455 applications for ex-servicemen service quota and 133 for persons with disabilities. For the management quota, 13,618 applications were received, of which 13,417 are eligible.

A total of 6,630 medical government quota seats are available, while 1,683 dental quota seats are available for BDS. As many as 496 medical seats have been allocated for the 7.5 percent preferential government quota and 126 dental seats are provided under the quota for government school students.