TN announces MBBS/BDS rank list; check details here

CHENNAI: Rajaneesh P from Villupuram, a student from Dalit community who scored 720 marks in NEET UG-2024, bagged the first rank among government quota students, announced the Directorate of Medical Education on Monday.

The next eight among the top-10 candidates scored 715 marks.

Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Anna Nagar in Chennai, Shailaja S from Kodambakkam, Sriram P from Ramanathapuram, Jayathi Poorvaja M from Tiruvannamalai, Rohit R from Namakkal, Sabareesan S from Namakkal, Roshni Subramaniyan from Chennai, and Vignesh MJ from Namakkal scored 715 marks to occupy second to eighth spot on the rank list.

Vijaykrithikk Sasikumar from Coimbatore bagged the 10th rank.

Incidentally, there is only one candidate from open category among the top-10, while there are seven from BC, and one each from SC and BC categories.

The performance of government school students have improved this year with top score being 669, which was 569 last year.

Roobika P from Krishnagiri, a student from SC (Arunthathiyar) community, topped the rankings in the 7.5% horizontal quota for government school candidates by securing 669 marks.

Rathish G, another student from SC (Arunthathiyar) community, secured fourth place in the 7.5% horizontal quota for government school candidates by bagging 665 marks.

Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Anna Nagar in Chennai, who is ranked second in the government quota list, came first in the management quota with 715 marks in NEET-UG.

Except him and Jason Chandrajsingh J from Tirunelveli (NEET score 710), the rest all on the top-10 ranks in the management quota are from outside Tamil Nadu. All those eight candidates are from Open Category and all of them scored lesser than the government quota students in the top-10.

The online counselling for MBBS candidates will begin on August 21 at 10 am, while the direct counselling will be held for sports quota candidates, 7.5 percent preferential government quota, ex-servicemen service quota and persons with disabilities on August 22-23 at Tamil Nadu Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar.

(This is an updating feed, stay connected for updates)