On damage-control mode, VCK leader Thirumavalavan flays actor Vijay

CHENNAI: A day after an influential VCK leader raised eyebrows by welcoming actor-politician Vijay’s maiden political speech at the party’s first State conference in Vikravandi, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan issued a damage-control statement attacking Vijay for his comments against the DMK.

Incidentally, Thiruma was among the few leaders who greeted Vijay ahead of the conference on Sunday.

Vijay’s speech at the conference exhibited his “urgency to overtake the AIADMK”, said Thiruma, adding that the actor-politician was trying to oppose the DMK and weaken the DMK-led front. His calls for anti-corruption and against dynastic politics were nothing new.

“In his speech, Vijay asked, ‘if they (BJP) are fascists, are you (DMK) payasam?’ This take on fascism is shocking, as he trivialises it and exposes his lack of understanding. Moreover, he ridicules anti-fascist forces, and soon afterwards, he speaks about opposing divisive forces. This unmasks his double standard,” Thirumavalavan in his statement.

Vijay should answer whether there was no need to oppose fascism, and if he is ridiculing Congress, the Left parties, Dr BR Ambedkar, and the Periyar movement that have been opposing fascism. “Is he implying that those who oppose the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are also fascists,” Thiruma asked.

“The first step is the conference, and the second step is capturing power is what this aggressive approach indicates. Such a feat is possible only for mythical characters like the Vamana avatar,” he further remarked.

Thiruma also took a jibe at the actor’s remark that he was open to coalition and power sharing, stating that it sounds like a festival offer. The TVK leader proclaimed it as a masterstroke and a “bombshell”, but it would not yield the desired results, he asserted.

“His remarks about alliances and coalitions sound like a festival season offer, which shows Vijay's desperation to overtake the AIADMK in the electoral arena,” Thiruma said, calling the conference a film shoot.

Thiruma’s statement came a day after VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna highlighted Vijay’s power sharing comment and claimed that VCK’s position on the matter was gathering strength.