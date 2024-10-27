CHENNAI: There still are several hours left for the commencement of the first State conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the nascent party launched by actor Vijay, but a large number of people have already reached the venue – some of them camping there from Saturday night itself – leading to traffic chaos along the routes to V Salai village in Vikravandi where the meeting is happening.



The parking facilities, set across five locations within a 250-acre area, are already reported to be 50 per cent full; within an hour or so, the remaining will also fill up. That is when the vehicles are expected to be parked on the highway near the venue, which in turn would pose trouble for other road users.

Though the initial plan was to open the gates only at 10 am, the party functionaries had to open them much earlier after the heavy flow of supporters and fans. Many who gained entry disregarded the arrangements and jumped the barricades to occupy the seats in front reserved for VIPs and women.

Reports said there is seating space for only about 50,000 people, while at least two lakh are expected to attend the meeting.

According to Thanthi TV reports, Vijay's parents, Shobha and SA Chandrashekar, are scheduled to arrive at the conference venue at 11 am.

Heavy traffic congestion is being reported on V Salai, with vehicles lined up for about two km leading to the conference. To prevent the congestion from worsening, vehicles are being allowed to pass through Vikravandi toll plaza without collecting the fare.





TVK Conference: Though several hours are left for the first State conference of Vijay-led #TamilagaVettriKazhagam to start, hundreds of supporters and fans have already started arriving at the venue in #Vikravandi.



There are also heavy queues at the Chengalpattu toll plaza due to the large number of vehicles carrying TVK supporters, who are streaming to the venue on buses and vans, and two and four-wheelers, all adorned with the party flag.

Reports said there is mobile phone network issues at the conference venue, making it difficult for supporters and fans to contact families or send photos and videos.

More than 20 people who came to attend the TVK State conference swooned, says a Thanthi TV report