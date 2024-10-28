DMK, allies send out cautious yet mixed reactions to Vijay’s speech at TVK conference

CHENNAI: DMK and its allies were cautious in their response to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay's speech at his party's maiden conference attacking communal politics and accusing the ruling DMK government of corruption, without naming the party.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said that DMK is like a banyan tree, in response to Vijay’s talk. "There is a Tamil saying that the tree that bears fruit will be stoned. So we can withstand anyone pelting stones on us," he said responding to the question on Vijay's veiled criticism of DMK. On the criticism levelled at the Dravidian model of governance, he said that many including the Governor had spoken against it. "We are not worried over it," he said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to comment on Vijay's speech later in the day saying that he did not watch it, even though he said he “greets” him when asked in the previous half of the day. "I will comment after seeing his speech," he told reporters when asked for his reaction after the closing of the TVK meet.

TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said that he did not see Vijay's full speech but saw some clips of him opposing fascism and corruption. "When a new party is launched, the leaders will always criticise all the other political parties. It is nothing but usual. But how will they take it forward,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, the DMK's ally VCK leaders differed in their views. The party general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar said one cannot judge a movie by its trailer, alluding to the idea that it is too early to conclude that Vijay would live up to his words.

However, VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said that his party's stand on share in power has started echoing across the state and welcomed actor Vijay's speech in this regard.

Puthiya Tamilagam president Dr K Krishnasamy welcomed Vijay's announcement that the alliance parties would be given a share in the power. "No political party in Tamil Nadu in the last 75 years spoke about an alliance government. Even when such a situation arose, no party shared power with the alliance parties (in Tamil Nadu). But Vijay has spoken about alliance government, which is a first in the political history of the state," he said.

A senior AIADMK leader and former minister said that actor Vijay's speech at his party's maiden state conference was filled with ambitious goals. He, however, disclosed that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked his party functionaries to refrain from making any comment on Vijay's TVK conference or his speech.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said she wishes him all the best. "He was saying that the party is against divisive politics. I want to tell (him) that he shouldn’t fix his ideological enemy without knowing about the central government and BJP,” she said.