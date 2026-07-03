AIADMK biggies join ruling TVK, accuses EPS of betraying people's mandate

The two leaders were inducted into the party by TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand in the presence of Ministers KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna. Party chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wasn't seen at the event.

Explaining his decision to quit the AIADMK, C Vijayabaskar said he and several leaders had repeatedly urged the party leadership to forge an alliance with TVK before the Assembly election, but their suggestions were ignored.

"Even after the election, we insisted that the AIADMK should support TVK in view of the people's mandate. Our leadership did not accept that view," he said.