AIADMK biggies join ruling TVK, accuses EPS of betraying people's mandate

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar joined the ruling TVK along with their supporters at a function in Mahabalipuram on Thursday (July 2), in a move that could further dent Edappadi Palaniswami's control over the party, especially in central Tamil Nadu.
The two leaders were inducted into the party by TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand in the presence of Ministers KA Sengottaiyan and Aadhav Arjuna. Party chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wasn't seen at the event.
Explaining his decision to quit the AIADMK, C Vijayabaskar said he and several leaders had repeatedly urged the party leadership to forge an alliance with TVK before the Assembly election, but their suggestions were ignored.
"Even after the election, we insisted that the AIADMK should support TVK in view of the people's mandate. Our leadership did not accept that view," he said.
He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleging that efforts were made to align with the DMK, a move that he and his supporters could not accept.
Describing Thursday's event as "only the trailer", C Vijayabaskar said a much larger induction programme would soon be held in the Delta region.
MR Vijayabhaskar said the AIADMK had weakened due to its leadership's wrong decisions, despite repeated feedback from senior functionaries. Claiming that the entire Karur district leadership had shifted to TVK, he said many more AIADMK leaders and cadre would join the ruling party during Chief Minister Vijay's visit to Karur on July 10.
Addressing the gathering, Anand said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would visit Karur on July 10, where another round of inductions into TVK is expected. "Those who have placed their trust in Vijay have never been disappointed. TVK will stand by every worker. The Chief Minister believes everyone joining the party should receive due respect," Anand said.
He claimed TVK was the only party that did not forfeit its deposit in any of the 233 Assembly constituencies and said a majority of those joining from the AIADMK were young workers. He urged them to strengthen the party at the grassroots and ensure victories in the panchayat elections.