Offered Rs 30 crore to join DMK, received death threats, claims TVK MLA

"I have clear evidence of the Rs 30 crore bribe offer. A theater owner from Tirunelveli is involved in this. Four supporters of a former minister have also spoken to me regarding this deal," Saravanan alleged without divulging details.

"They come right to the MLA office to threaten me, saying if you travel in a vehicle, we will ram a lorry into you. About 25 days ago, when I was traveling in my car, a lorry deliberately drove towards us as if to crash into my vehicle," he said.

The DMK and TVK have levelled "horse-trading" charges against each other, accusing the other of trying to poach its MLAs.