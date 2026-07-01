DMK accuses CM Vijay, Vaiko of horse-trading bid; seeks DVAC probe

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko of attempting to induce two sitting MLAs elected on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol to resign from the Assembly, and urged Governor RV Arlekar to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR and investigate the alleged "horse-trading" attempt.
In a representation addressed to Governor and the DVAC, DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi alleged that the Chief Minister and Vaiko had conspired to persuade two MLAs—T.M. Rajendran (Kadayanallur) and S. Senthil Selvan (Sirkazhi)—to resign and recontest the election.
Though the two legislators belong to the MDMK, they were elected to the Assembly on the DMK's symbol as part of the then alliance arrangement.
Bharathi's complaint referred to remarks allegedly made by Vaiko during the MDMK general council meeting, in which he claimed that Chief Minister Vijay had requested him at a meeting held at his Pattinapakkam residence to convince the two legislators to resign.
According to the complaint, Vaiko allegedly stated that the Chief Minister had assured him that if the two MLAs resigned and contested the ensuing by-elections, he would personally campaign for them.
“This amounts to an inducement to commit horse trading involving two sitting MLAs elected on the DMK symbol. It also amounts to interference with the constitutional mandate of elected representatives and warrants immediate registration of a criminal case and an impartial investigation,” Bharathi said.
The DMK further alleged that Vaiko's statement directly implicated the Chief Minister as a co-conspirator in the alleged inducement.
Appealing to the Governor to intervene, Bharathi urged him not to “turn a blind eye” to what he described as blatant horse-trading and corrupt practices that undermine constitutional morality.
The DMK requested the Governor to direct the DVAC to register a First Information Report and conduct a comprehensive investigation in accordance with law, contending that the agency was duty-bound to act on the complaint in line with Supreme Court guidelines.