DMK accuses CM Vijay, Vaiko of horse-trading bid; seeks DVAC probe

Bharathi's complaint referred to remarks allegedly made by Vaiko during the MDMK general council meeting, in which he claimed that Chief Minister Vijay had requested him at a meeting held at his Pattinapakkam residence to convince the two legislators to resign.

According to the complaint, Vaiko allegedly stated that the Chief Minister had assured him that if the two MLAs resigned and contested the ensuing by-elections, he would personally campaign for them.

“This amounts to an inducement to commit horse trading involving two sitting MLAs elected on the DMK symbol. It also amounts to interference with the constitutional mandate of elected representatives and warrants immediate registration of a criminal case and an impartial investigation,” Bharathi said.

The DMK further alleged that Vaiko's statement directly implicated the Chief Minister as a co-conspirator in the alleged inducement.