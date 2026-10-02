NTK workers protest over banner removal

COIMBATORE: A dispute over the removal of a party banner escalated into a protest outside the Dharapuram police station, with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadres staging a road blockade after police detained a party functionary following an altercation on Friday.
Acting on a complaint, police removed an NTK banner erected in front of a marriage hall along Alangiyam Road. An NTK functionary objected to its removal and entered into an argument with the police over the action. Police subsequently took him to the station.
On learning about his detention, NTK cadres led by party candidate M. Karthika rushed to the police station and demanded his immediate release. They also protested against the removal of the banner by raising slogans outside the station.
The protesters later blocked the road, causing tension in the area. Talks between the police and the protesters failed to immediately resolve the issue.
Meanwhile, NTK chief coordinator Seeman spoke to Dharapuram police over the phone and discussed the issue. The detained functionary was subsequently released, following which the protesting cadres withdrew their road blockade and dispersed.