NTK workers protest over banner removal

Acting on a complaint, police removed an NTK banner erected in front of a marriage hall along Alangiyam Road. An NTK functionary objected to its removal and entered into an argument with the police over the action. Police subsequently took him to the station.

On learning about his detention, NTK cadres led by party candidate M. Karthika rushed to the police station and demanded his immediate release. They also protested against the removal of the banner by raising slogans outside the station.