NTK is aiding the growth of DMK, says Seeman

CHENNAI: After several members from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) recently joined the DMK citing internal party issues, NTK co-ordinator Seeman made a sarcastic remark remark that even now his party is responsible for the growth of DMK.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore, Seeman congratulated those who left his party to join DMK and said that he is happy for them. He also wondered how the DMK is spouting numbers even before the cadres have joined their party.

"Usually the strength of the party is known only after people have joined it. How does DMK know the numbers in advance?," he pondered.

Pointing out that minister Durai Murugan's remarks were not about him but Anna and Kalaignar, Seeman recalled that Anna had to walk out from Periyar to start DMK, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

"Since DMK is the A team, we have become the B team. Even now, we have aiding the growth of DMK," he added.