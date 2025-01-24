Case registered against Seeman over his remarks on Periyar

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman at the Neelankarai police station.

Following the scandalous remarks made on Periyar by Seeman, K Ramakrishnan, the general secretary of the Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, had warned that the former's house would be under siege as he had not provided any evidence to back his remarks, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following this, two days ago, some Periyar activists tried to lay siege to Seeman's house.

The situation escalated when the protestors tried to break through the barriers after which they were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, volunteers from NTK had gathered in front of Seeman's house with logs to attack Periyar supporters.

Following this, the Neelankarai police have registered a case under four sections, including unlawful assembly and intimidation, against 150 men and 30 women who gathered at Seeman's house with weapons in support of him.