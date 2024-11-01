November 1: Guv Ravi, Annamalai and Vijay greet Tamils

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on Friday, on the occasion of the linguistic reorganisation of states and vowed to work for the harmonious, comprehensive development of the State that would pave the way to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In his message, Governor Ravi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Tamil people on Statehood Day. Lauding the Tamil soil, Ravi said, "Tamil Nadu, with its rich spiritual, cultural and literary heritage has immensely shaped the idea and identity of Bharat."

"Saints, seekers, poets and valiant rulers of this sacred land, in all ages, have enriched the soul of Bharat and taken her message of love and universal brotherhood across the oceans. Unwavering resolve, heroism and sacrifices of our countless national freedom fighters of this land paved the way for the independence of our country and the vibrant democracy we cherish today," Ravi said in a statement. He also vowed to work for the harmonious comprehensive development of Tamil Nadu.

"On this day, let's reaffirm our commitment to work for the harmonious comprehensive development of Tamil Nadu that would pave the way to Viksit Bharat by 2047," added Ravi.

TN lost its glory due to DMK's incompetence: Annamalai

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai also paid tributes to Tamil martyrs for their contribution to retain Tamil-speaking areas with the State during the linguistic reorganisation of states in 1956.

In a social media post, Annamalai extended his greetings to the Tamils on the occasion and lashed out at the ruling DMK government over the “drug menace and law and order deterioration. He vowed to restore the pride of Tamil Nadu, which he said has lost its lustre due to the DMK government's incompetence.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay too fondly recalled the sacrifice of Tamil martyrs including Sankaralinganar who fought to merge the Tamil-speaking areas with Tamil Nadu during the linguistic reorganisation of states in 1956.