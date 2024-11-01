CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay on the occasion of Border Martyrs Day, recalled the contribution of those who had struggled for the inclusion of Tamil-speaking areas in the state.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said, "Tamil Nadu emerged as a separate state" on November 1, 1956 following the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis.

The Stalin-led DMK government had last year announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day, since a resolution was moved by then CM C N Annadurai in the Assembly, seeking to rename Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu, on July 18, 1967.

Vijay also recalled Annadurai moving the resolution for renaming the state, keeping in mind the fast undertaken earlier by martyr Sankaralinganar on the matter.

He also paid tributes to border martyrs.

A separate state had emerged for Tamils on November 1 following "great sacrifice," and "let us celebrate it as Tamil Nadu Day," he said in his post on 'X.'