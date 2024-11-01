CM Stalin pays tribute to Tamil martyrs; recalls sacrifice

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday fondly recalled the sacrifice of martyrs who contributed to retaining Tamil areas with Tamil Nadu during the linguistic reorganisation of states in 1956.

In his message posted on ‘X’ on the anniversary of the Linguistic Reorganisation of States, Stalin said, “November 1 is the day to honor the sacrifice of the warriors (read as heroes) who fought in many places in the south and north and protected the border of Tamil Nadu!”

“On Border Struggle Martyrs' Day, I salute all those who fought for the merger of Tamil speaking areas and places inhabited by Tamils with Tamil Nadu,” Chief Minister Stalin said.