Tamil Nadu: 126 sovereigns gold stolen from teacher’s house

MADURAI: Gold jewellery weighing 126 sovereigns and Rs 1.60 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from the house of a government school headmistress at Manalur near Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.
According to the police, Maheswari, a resident of Jeyabharath Metro City, is working as the headmistress of a government school at nearby Konthagai village.
Her son, Prabhu, runs an insurance agency, the police said. Prabhu, along with his wife and mother, had gone to Madurai to attend the funeral and returned home on Monday night.
However, they were shocked to find the house open and the valuables missing. Tiruppuvanam police personnel inspected the spot and collected evidence, and conducted the investigation.