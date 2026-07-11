People know who stood by them, who fled spot: DMK

Senthilbalaji asked who had continued delivering a speech after merely throwing a few water bottles and asking for an ambulance, despite a large number of people collapsing in the crowd, instead of stepping in to rescue them.

He further alleged that, despite reporters telling at the Tiruchy airport that many people had died, the person concerned left on a private aircraft without visiting the injured. "The people of Karur know very well who that was," he said.