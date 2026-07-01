PMK President Anbumani launches Cauvery awareness march against Mekedatu dam project

Questioning Karnataka's justification that the project is intended to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements, Anbumani argued that the city's needs could be met with a much smaller allocation of water. He expressed concern that a 70 TMC reservoir could later be used for irrigation purposes, further reducing water availability downstream.

The PMK leader also highlighted environmental concerns, stating that the proposed project area consists of nearly 12,500 acres of dense forest inhabited by elephants, tigers, and other wildlife species. He said environmental activists in Karnataka have also raised objections to the project and urged authorities to consider its ecological impact.

Anbumani accused successive governments in Karnataka of failing to honour Cauvery water sharing commitments and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to continue pursuing legal remedies to block the project. He maintained that the existing Cauvery Tribunal framework was sufficient and opposed the State government's proposal for a new tribunal.