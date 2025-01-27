Northeast monsoon season ends, heavy rains likely in 6 Tamil Nadu districts till Feb 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday announced that the northeast monsoon has withdrawn from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area as well as neighbouring states, today (January 27). The RMC considers December 31 as the end date for the northeast monsoon,

It has also issued a forecast for heavy rainfall in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu from January 30 to February 1. The rainfall activity is triggered by light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Some areas in the northern and southern parts of the State too might receive light to moderate rain in the coming days, the weather department said.

Additionally, it said that as per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu until February 6.

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast dry weather across the state during the daytime. Mist/haze will occur over isolated places in the state including Chennai and its suburbs in early morning hours for the next few days.

Temperatures in the city and its neighbourhood is likely to dip below normal for the next two days with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius and 21 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Presenting rainfall data for the just-concluded monsoon season, the RMC said there was no deficit in Tamil Nadu in 2024, and that the State had recorded its 15th-best overall rainfall since 1871.

The State received 1,179 mm of rainfall throughout last year, recording a rise of 143 mm when compared to 2023 (1,036 mm) while Tirunelveli district recorded 100 percent largely excess rainfall.

Also, the capital city of Chennai received excess rainfall for the fifth consecutive year during the just-concluded monsoon season, the weather department added.