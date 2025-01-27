Begin typing your search...

    27 Jan 2025
    Expect heavy rain in 4 districts of TN on Jan 30: Weather dept
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecasted heavy rainfall in four districts on Thursday (January 30).

    Accordingly, heavy rains are expected to occur in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts. This is due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevailing over the region at lower tropospheric levels.

    Additionally, conditions are becoming favorable for the cessation of Northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal districts.

    In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with mist/haze likely to prevail in the morning.

