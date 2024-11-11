Low-pressure area formation delayed; TN to witness wet weather for next few days

CHENNAI: The formation of a low-pressure area, which is likely over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is getting delayed, said the India Meteorological Department.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a low-pressure area is likely to form within next 36 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move westward towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts in the next two days.

Moderate rainfall is likely to occur over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and few interior places, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Monday, while it is expected to strengthen on Tuesday (November 12). The weather department has issued a yellow warning, as heavy rainfall is expected at several districts of Tamil Nadu till November 15.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal.

On November 12, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Moderate rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, added the weather department.

For the next few hours, sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C.