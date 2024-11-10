Heavy rains: Yellow alert for Chennai, districts from November 13 to 15

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon becoming active in Tamil Nadu, several districts, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy rain. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a yellow warning for these districts for November 13 - 15, weather officials said on Sunday.

So far in this monsoon season so far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 3 per cent excess rainfall, but 21 districts have reported deficit spells.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area is likely to form the region in the next 36 hours. The system is likely to trigger intense monsoon spell over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from November 12 (Tuesday).

In view of this, a yellow alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu till November 15. On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

After the low-pressure area is formed over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari from November 13 to 15, as per RMC forecast.

As per extended range predictions using dynamical models, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is very likely over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the State might receive below-normal rainfall till November 14. From November 15 to 21, above-normal rainfall activity is likely to occur across Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has advised fishermen in Tamil Nadu not to venture into the sea till Sunday (November 17). Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over north and south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, the officials added

City-based weather blogger Pradeep John stated that after a break, the active phase of northeast monsoon is likely to pick up in the State. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu will start to get intense monsoon spells, while other parts of Tamil Nadu will receive rains after that, he added.