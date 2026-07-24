No sign of patch-up as CVe Shanmugam skips EPS meet

Palaniswami chaired a meeting with Villupuram district functionaries to review the party's performance in the recent Assembly elections and discuss organisational measures to strengthen the AIADMK. Shanmugam's absence has triggered fresh speculation about internal discord.

His absence comes a day after former minister SP Velumani stayed away from a similar review meeting. Party sources said Velumani is unhappy over Palaniswami's decision not to restore him as Coimbatore district secretary, a post he had earlier held.

Despite Velumani's absence, several MLAs considered close to him—including Tiruttani MLA Ko Hari, Panruti MLA Mohan, Erode MLA Hari Bhaskar and Pappireddipatti MLA Maragatham Vetrivel—attended meetings chaired by Palaniswami, indicating changing political equations within the party.