SPV boycotts, Student Wing secretary quits; EPS in a spot as AIADMK crisis worsens

Ramachandran, who hails from Coimbatore, attended the meeting chaired by Palaniswami with district functionaries earlier in the day. However, by the evening, he submitted his resignation letter to the AIADMK leadership, citing dissatisfaction with the party's functioning under Palaniswami.

In his resignation letter, Ramachandran said recent developments within the party were unacceptable. He stated that he had repeatedly conveyed his concerns to the leadership, but no corrective action had been taken.

The son of former AIADMK MLA Singai Govindaraj, Ramachandran contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Coimbatore constituency on an AIADMK ticket and finished third.