‘No shame, ultimate betrayal’: AIADMK slams OPS for joining DMK

In a sharp post on social media, the AIADMK’s IT wing reminded OPS of his humble beginnings running a small tea stall, asserting that it was the AIADMK movement that groomed him, made him a leader, a minister, and even elevated him to the post of Chief Minister.

The party recalled that its cadres had once proudly entrusted him with the honour of signing the party's A-Form and B-Form—the documents that legally represent the party founded by the late J. Jayalalitha.