‘No shame, ultimate betrayal’: AIADMK slams OPS for joining DMK

CHENNAI: The AIADMK launched a blistering attack on former chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) following his induction into the rival DMK, accusing him of ingratitude and treachery against the party that raised him from obscurity.
In a sharp post on social media, the AIADMK’s IT wing reminded OPS of his humble beginnings running a small tea stall, asserting that it was the AIADMK movement that groomed him, made him a leader, a minister, and even elevated him to the post of Chief Minister.
The party recalled that its cadres had once proudly entrusted him with the honour of signing the party's A-Form and B-Form—the documents that legally represent the party founded by the late J. Jayalalitha.
The AIADMK alleged that OPS always remained an outsider in the party office, accusing him of betraying "the very home that fed him" by kicking at the doorstep of the movement that raised him. "He was reading scripts written by M. Karunanidhi," the post claimed.
Drawing a metaphor for his political shift, the AIADMK stated that Panneerselvam’s drama of innocence had been exposed, and when he found no other way, he ran back to his “owner’s” doorstep. "He is like a chameleon," the party remarked.
The AIADMK questioned whether such sins would go unpunished, stating that the cadres had pushed him into "political orphanhood" to a point where he might no longer be worthy of wearing the party's traditional dhoti (veshti).
Taking a dig at his future in the DMK, the post sarcastically remarked that OPS would now shamelessly chant “Long live Udhayanidhi, long live Inbanidhi,” calling it a disgrace.
Referring to OPS’s past political movements as "Dharma Yuddham 1.0 and 2.0," the AIADMK warned that the sin of deceiving the few loyal cadres who trusted him would haunt generations to come.
Finally, the party urged OPS to stop using photographs of Jayalalithaa, suggesting instead that M. Karunanidhi should claim the legacy of the "so-called dharma" OPS once pretended to uphold.